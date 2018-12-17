Public hearing in January on proposed trapping rule changes

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board will be holding a public hearing next month on proposed changes to furbearer hunting and trapping regulations.

The proposed changes would affect people who trap nuisance furbearers or rabbits for compensation. They would be required to visit traps within a timely manner, use approved traps and label them, and submit carcasses of certain species and a biological survey report to the Fish & Wildlife Department.

The Fish and Wildlife Department says the changes are mandated by the legislature and would increase accountability for those trappers.

The public hearing will be held in Bethel on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the White River Valley School. Public comments can be emailed by Jan. 15.