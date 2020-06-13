Public's aid sought after woman found dead along rail tracks

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information from the public in the case of a woman whose body was found along railroad tracks last week in New Jersey.

The Union County prosecutor's office says the deceased was found Thursday along railroad tracks in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

She is believed to have been a black or Hispanic woman in her late 20s to early 30s and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 in height.

The county homicide task force was called to the scene to investigate along with state police, the county sheriff's office and local police.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or the circumstances of her death is asked to contact investigators.