Publisher to reissue Pa. senator's WWI book with corrections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The academic press that published a Pennsylvania state senator's book about World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York has asked him to review a list of factual errors and sourcing issues in the book and the press' director said Tuesday it plans to publish a corrected version sometime next year.
University Press of Kentucky director Ashley Runyon outlined plans for the potential corrections and revisions to Sen. Doug Mastriano's book in emails Tuesday to The Associated Press and to another researcher looking into York's 1918 acts of heroism while fighting in France.