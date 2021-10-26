Puerto Rico debt-restructuring bill advances amid criticism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Senate and House on Tuesday approved a bill that would slash the central government's debt by half but has also sparked protests and led to fiery exchanges between lawmakers and a federal control board that oversees the U.S. territory’s finances.
The bill aims to end a bankruptcy-like process that began after Puerto Rico announced in 2015 that it could not pay its more than $70 billion public debt load that the government accumulated following decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing. In May 2017, the government filed for the biggest municipal bankruptcy ever in the U.S.