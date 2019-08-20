Pure Barre opens at new location in Fairfield

First Selectman Mike Tetreau cuts the ribbon at the new Pure Barre location at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike.

FAIRFIELD — The Town of Fairfield Office of Community and Economic Development announced the Grand Re-Opening of Pure Barre Fairfield at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike. First Selectman Mike Tetreau joined Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart with members of the Pure Barre team to celebrate the re-opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this past week.

Owner Laura Laboissonniere, who also owns Pure Barre Westport, was excited to show off the newest location, where she hopes to build upon the studio’s already strong ties to the Fairfield community. “We were excited to find this space, which provides us room for growth and enhances our ability to serve our members,” she said.

Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart stated, “We are thrilled to have Pure Barre Fairfield as a valued member of our diverse and growing Fairfield business community. Small businesses like this have long been the backbone of our local economy, and we wish Laura and her team much success in their new business location.”

Pure Barre Fairfield is open seven days a week, and offers daily classes at varying times to accommodate busy schedules. Pure Barre is a collection of 45- to 50-minute total body workouts designed to target different muscle groups and are suitable for all skill levels.

For more information on the new location, classes, and membership options, check out their website at https://local.purebarre.com/location/fairfield-ct, call (475) 999-8663, or email them at fairfield@purebarre.com.