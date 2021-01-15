Q&A: Kingsley Ben-Adir breaks out as Malcolm X

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir may not be a household name yet, but that’s poised to change with his scene-stealing performance as Malcolm X in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami....” The film, which imagines an electric meeting between the civil rights icon, Sam Cooke, Cassius Clay and Jim Brown in February 1964, is currently available on Prime Video.
The 35-year-old has been a working actor for over a decade and has had more than a few heartbreaks and near-breaks along the way. In his first film, “World War Z,” his speaking line with Brad Pitt was unceremoniously cut. Then there was the Ang Lee Muhammad Ali film that he spent years testing and months in active training for (he was to play Ali) that ended up losing its financing.