Queen Elizabeth expresses thanks for 'support and kindness' PAN PYLAS, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 9:44 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her thanks for all the “support and kindness” shown following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.
In a statement Wednesday posted on social media on her 95th birthday and which she personally signed off as Elizabeth R, the monarch said it has been “a comfort” to “see and to hear all the tributes to my husband" from within the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world.