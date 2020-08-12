RI police: Driver in fatal Block Island crash released on bail, injured teen still in hospital

FAIRFIELD — The driver in a deadly accident involving Fairfield teenagers on Block Island has been arraigned and released on bail, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Capt. Matthew Moynihan said the teenager was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Family Court and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in death, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in serious bodily, driving so as to endanger, resulting in death and driving so as to endanger, resulting in serious bodily injury. He said she has since returned to Connecticut.

Moynihan, on Wednesday afternoon, said a teenage boy, who originally had life-threatening injuries, was in improved condition and being treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

According to officials, the crash, which took place at 12:30 on Sunday afternoon on West Side Road, killed 16-year-old Jake Panus.

Moynihan said in addition to Panus and the female driver, three other juveniles were in the vehicle.

Fairfield Ludlowe High School Headmaster Greg Hatzis said all occupants of the vehicle were students at the school and coach Mitch Ross said the passengers were all football players.

“With a heavy heart we offer our sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Fairfield Ludlowe High school junior Jake (Jackson) Panus, who passed away on Sunday as a result of a car accident,” Hatzis said. “Jake was a good student, a good friend to many, and a good teammate to the football and lacrosse teams he played on.”

In a statement, Hatzis said Panus attended Bridgeport Regional Vocational Aquaculture School for part of his day and Ludlowe for the rest. He said the school would be providing counseling sessions, both in-person and virtually, to friends who are in need of support.

“As a school community, we mourn Jake’s tragic death, and will do whatever we can to support those who are hurting as a result,” he said.

State police said the crash is still under investigation.