RIPTA awarded federal funding for bus maintenance facility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has been awarded federal funding to buy lifts for its buses and repair its maintenance facility in Providence.

The Federal Transit Administration selected 107 projects nationwide to receive grants through an infrastructure investment program. Rhode Island was awarded nearly $3.3 million for the RIPTA facility.

Most of the money will go toward replacing lifts so maintenance crews can work on the buses.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says a transit system can't function without safe and reliable vehicles.

He says the money will also be used to fix the roof and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the building, which is where most of RIPTA's bus maintenance is done.

Reed pushed for increased funding for the grant program.