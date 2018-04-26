RTM approves Sherman School work

FAIRFIELD — The Representative Town Meeting made quick work of its April meeting, moving swiftly through its eight-item agenda in just 10 minutes on Monday.

The RTM voted unanimously to approve the establishment of a building committee for Sherman School, as well as $3.2 million in bonding for the work.

This is the third phase of renovations for Sherman School. Due to its location in a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood zone, the value of the projects is limited, and required work to be split into separate phases.

“This has been in the making for over 10 years,” Jill Vergara, D-7, said. “It needs to get done. It’s a very smart investment.”

While Pam Iacono, R-8, said her party supports the project and wishes the building committee “the best of luck in getting this done,” she said it was important parents realize the work “does not solve their overcrowding issue, but does address a lot of deficiencies.”

The work includes upgrades to core spaces, bathrooms, a new stage, parking lot and parent drop-off, as well as upgrades to the electrical and HVAC system and a new sprinkler system.

The RTM also voted to approve a building committee for safety improvements to the town’s two high schools. The committee had been approved several years ago, but the resolution needed to be “renewed” in order to apply for state grant reimbursements.

They are expected to vote at the May meeting on changes to the senior tax relief program, though at this point, those changes are just administrative.

“We want to go ahead with these administrative changes so we can get to the more substantive changes,” said Vergara, chairwoman of the subcommittee reviewing and proposing changes to the tax relief ordinance.

Committee member Michael Herley, R-10, said, “The committee is working very hard. Drafting and amending legislation is not an easy process.”

The administrative changes bring residency and occupancy requirements in line with state requirements, and remove the delinquency disqualification.