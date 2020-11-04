Hwang wins race for state’s 28th Senate District

FAIRFIELD — Republican state Sen. Tony Hwang is claiming victory in the race for state’s 28th Senate District.

Republicans reported Hwang had won with 54 percent of the total vote.

On Wednesday morning, the state still had 17 of the district’s 20 precincts unreported. Based on the three precincts reported by the state so far, Democratic challenger Michelle McCabe had 4,889 votes and Hwang had 4,805 votes around 11 a.m.

McCabe also acknowledged Hwang as the winner in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

“The voters of the 28th have made their choice and, while our incumbent prevailed, for the second time he was shown that there is a substantial portion of his constituents who do not feel he represents their concerns,” she wrote. “I hope that he learns to listen, even when it is difficult for him to hear, and makes decisions based on what is best for all of the residents who he represents.”

The 28th District includes portions of Fairfield, Easton, Newtown, Weston and Westport. This year’s race was a rematch between Hwang, the incumbent, and McCabe, who both ran in 2018 for the seat too.

In a prepared statement on Wednesday, Hwang said he was incredibly thankful for the continued trust placed upon him by voters.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to continue to represent and serve our community and state,” he said. “I would also like to acknowledge Ms. McCabe, for a hard-fought campaign and wish her well.”

McCabe, who could not be reached for comment, said in the Facebook post that, while it was hard to not be able to see her policy ideas through, it was enormously gratifying to see Jennifer Leeper join other Democratic victors in the state legislature.

“I am comforted knowing that we are fortunate to be in such good hands during what will be the most consequential legislative term of our lifetimes,” she said.

First elected a state senator in 2014, Hwang serves as the ranking member of the committees on housing, higher education, public safety and security, and transportation.

Hwang, a Fairfield resident, is a licensed Realtor with William Sotheby Real Estate in Fairfield, but he said he made representing the district’s five towns his full-time job. He previously served as a state representative in Connecticut’s 134th District and, before that, was a member of the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting.

Hwang has said his legislative priorities would be ensuring public health and safety, as well as economic recovery for individuals and businesses, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he wanted to focus on balancing the state’s budget and maintaining local input in governance, education, land use and taxation.

McCabe, who is also a Fairfield resident, is the director of the Center for Food Equity and Economic Development with the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport.

She campaigned on a platform of investing in developing a green economy in Connecticut, adding it would present many opportunities and make the state more attractive for businesses. She also said she would prioritize addressing the high cost of health care.

