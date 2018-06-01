  • FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, Rachel Platten performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The singer-songwriter will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July Fourth. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP / 2017 Invision
Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, Rachel Platten performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The singer-songwriter will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July Fourth. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) less
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, Rachel Platten performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The singer-songwriter will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July Fourth. ... more
Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

BOSTON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July Fourth.

The 37-year-old is best known for her 2015 hits "Fight Song" and "Stand By You."

The show features an all-female lineup including Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens and Broadway legend Rita Moreno.

The Pops also will pay tribute to composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.