Railroad Days festival in Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha celebrates its railroad heritage this weekend with its annual Railroad Days festival.

Saturday and Sunday, the festival will see events at Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House.

Highlights include exhibits of historic locomotives, model railroads, music, and railroad history and artifacts exhibits.

Passes can be purchased Saturday and Sunday at any of the participating venues. Each $15 family pass covers two adults and all dependent children and allows admission to and transportation among all five locations. A $5 pass is available for one additional adult with the purchase of a family pass.

Parking is available at all five venues.