Rainfall helps shrink largest western Oklahoma wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Forestry Services says widespread rainfall that soaked portions of western Oklahoma has helped firefighters contain two major wildfires that have charred about 549 square miles (1,422 sq. kilometers).

Spokeswoman Jeannette Dreadfulwater said Sunday that the 34 Complex fire in Woodward County is about 85 percent contained. She says the fire has charred 98 square miles (254 sq. kilometers) in Woodward and Harper counties since it started on April 12.

Officials say the Rhea Fire in Dewey County was almost 50 percent contained on Sunday after burning about 451 square miles (1,168 sq. kilometers).

Dreadfulwater says rainfall on Saturday averaged about three-quarters of an inch (19 millimeters) across portions of western Oklahoma where the wildfires have been raging. Firefighters are concentrating on reinforcing firelines and dousing any remaining active fires.