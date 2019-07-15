Rand Paul touts efforts to increase legal immigration to US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says one way to reduce the tide of illegal immigrants entering the United States is to expand laws allowing newcomers to enter the country legally.

The Kentucky Republican on Monday touted two bills that he's sponsoring. One aims to increase high-skill immigration and the other would widen participation in the H-2A agricultural labor visa program that's a source of temporary workers for many employers in agriculture.

Paul promoted the bills while speaking to reporters after touring a Louisville factory.

The senator also defended the Trump administration's intention to move forward with a nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting migrant families. The operation would pursue people with final deportation orders. He also defended proposed state legislation that would ban local governments in Kentucky from adopting "sanctuary policies" for immigrants in the country illegally.