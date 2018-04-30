https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Rapid-City-employer-hiring-dozens-12875050.php
Rapid City employer hiring dozens
Published 1:07 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A subsidiary of GE Appliances is adding dozens of jobs in Rapid City.
Advanced Services Inc. says it will hire 70 customer service employees through June to help with its home delivery support department as well as resolving order and purchase issues.
KOTA-TV says the company plans to hold a career day on Tuesday.
