Rauner OKs ban on registry, vetoes immigrant protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law prohibiting state cooperation in creating a Muslim registry and OK'd allowing non-citizens to receive professional licenses.

The Republican's action Friday was accompanied by vetoes of three other immigrant-related bills.

Rauner endorsed Chicago Democratic Senate President John Cullerton's plan to ban state assistance or money in creating categorical registries of people. It follows President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign suggestion that Muslims should have to register with the government.

The governor also OK'd a measure which doesn't tie professional licenses to citizenship.

Rauner vetoed creating "safe zones" at public buildings off limits to immigration enforcement and a tightened timeline for police to help immigrant victims of crime get federal protections. The vetoes drew sharp criticism from Latino legislators and immigrants' rights groups.