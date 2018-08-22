Rauner signs expansive mental health care laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed five laws expanding mental health and addiction-treatment services and Medicaid coverage of them.

Advocates say the Republican's action Wednesday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield strengthens the attack on the opioid crisis and puts behavioral health care on par with other types of medical care.

The laws allow immediate access for addiction treatment without prior authorization, require insurance coverage for mental health and addiction treatment that's equal to other coverage, and create an aggressive approach to recognizing and treating mental health problems in young people.

Another law requires Medicaid reimbursement for long-distance tele health treatment. HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield founded the Illinois Telehealth Network. Spokesmen say it's critical for underserved and rural areas.

___

The bills were SB682 , SB1707 , SB2951 , SB3049 , and SB3023 .