Reaction to Bob Dole's death from US dignitaries, veterans The Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 3:34 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98.
His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. Lawrence Jackson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole and his wife Elizabeth wave to well-wishers at a rally in downtown Phoenix, Oct. 25, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. AP Photo/Scott Troyanos, File) Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. Ron Edmonds/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
U.S. dignitaries and military veterans are mourning former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a World War II veteran and former Republican presidential candidate who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at age 98, according to his wife, Elizabeth.
___
Written By
The Associated Press