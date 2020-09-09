‘Really big’ food drive set for Saturday in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Saturday’s food drive to benefit the Operation Hope food pantry is going to be “really big” according to a release from its organizers.

Alexis Harrison, one of three women who began hosting food drives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, said the event would take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the non-profit’s parking lot at 636 Old Post Road.

There will be musical entertainment.

“Local bands including The 5 O'Clocks and The Low Darts will be playing live in the background,” Harrison said. “Donors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and listen to music in a socially-distanced manner. Facial masks are required.”

Harrison said BD Provisions, a local market that sells items in bulk, will be selling roasted gourmet coffee beans at the drive, with proceeds going to Operation Hope. She said the food drive is aiming to supplement funds lost by the cancellation of one of Operation Hope’s biggest events.

“Due to COVID-19 and requirements to socially distance, Operation Hope could not hold their annual ‘really big’ tag sale this summer which serves as one of the organization’s signature fundraisers,” Harrison said. “With new financial realities for many citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Hope has seen more demand and is serving 35 percent more families which is expected throughout the fall and winter.”

Harrison said Andrew McKinnis, a long-time Operation Hope volunteer and a student at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, is partnering with her, Helene Daly and Heather Dubrowski on the drive.

Harrison Daly and Dubrowski have held 19 food drives to benefit local organizations, including Operation Hope, since the pandemic began in March.

“We continue to be grateful to our community for answering the call to help our area’s most vulnerable citizens,” Carla Miklos, the executive director of Operation Hope, said. “Fairfield is a compassionate and kind community whose residents recognize that others are experiencing challenging times.”

Harrison said items that will be collected include cash donations, grocery gift cards, shelf stable milk, canned tomatoes, applesauce, cereal, cookies, canned peas, carrots and beans, canned stews and meat, pasta side dishes, macaroni and cheese, cleaning products, paper products such as paper towels and toilet paper, peanut butter, jelly and coffee.

“Through the drive, it’s our vision to bring one Fairfield community together to help our community’s most vulnerable citizens and families by providing them with healthy foods and snacks,” she said. “As a town, we have a unique opportunity to end the story of hunger by supporting Operation Hope, whether it’s financially or through food donations.”

To donate to Operation Hope online, go to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/.