Reconstruction to close Valley Road bridge

The Valley Road Bridge will be closed for bridge reconstruction starting on Monday, April 9, 2018. Fairfield police said signed detours will be established to direct traffic. The bridge will be closed to all through traffic, but roads will be open for local vehicular traffic leading up to the bridge construction area.

FAIRFIELD - The Valley Road Bridge will be closed for bridge reconstruction starting on Monday, April 9.

Fairfield police said signed detours will be established to direct traffic. The bridge will be closed to all through traffic, but roads will be open for local vehicular traffic leading up to the bridge construction area.

One way southbound traffic is proposed for the eastern section of Valley Road and current one way traffic will remain in effect for both sides of Brooklawn Parkway. There also will be a restriction for vehicles exiting Livingston Street onto Valley Road (right turn only) in the area of the bridge.

All traffic will be encouraged to use signed detour route. Valley Road Bridge will remain closed until bridge and roadway work is completed with an anticipated date of December 2018.

The Valley Road Bridge replacement project (including sidewalks, utility work, wetland plantings, etc.) is estimated to be completed June 2019. The contractor is The Brunalli Construction Company located in Southington.

Anyone who has any questions, comments or concerns can contact the Town of Fairfield’s Engineering Manager, William Hurley, at 203-256-3015 or DPW Director, Joseph Michelangelo at 203-256-3010.

The Town and Consultant (Dewberry) will be posting periodic updates on the Town website at www.fairfieldct.org/engineering and at www.valleyroadbridge.com.