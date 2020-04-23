Record jobless filings continue amid Nevada virus shutdown

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. A record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight, federal officials said, Thursday, April 23, 2020, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses were closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus. less FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. A record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Record jobless filings continue amid Nevada virus shutdown 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight, federal officials said, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses were closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The almost 41,000 new unemployment applications reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor shows that about 24% of the 1.43 million people employed in Nevada in February filed for benefits since March 21. The state jobless figure in February was an all-time low 3.6%.

State Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Rosa Mendez declined immediate comment about the data.

Unemployment filings each week since March 21 have far exceeded the previous high of almost 9,000 claims in the first week of January 2009. Nevada unemployment administrators and Gov. Steve Sisolak have acknowledged severe backlogs and exceptionally long waits for people trying to file claims.

State health officials report at least 189 people have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness in Nevada, and more than 4,200 have tested positive.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia and death.