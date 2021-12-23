Records: Violations found at facilities linked to Westport day care at center of abuse allegations

Three months after the operator of a Westport day care fired a teacher for allegedly abusing infants, the business’ Fairfield location terminated an employee for pulling a child’s hair and “being rough” with others, according to a Hearst Connecticut Media review of state inspection reports.
The business’ Norwalk location was also cited by the state for failing to provide first aid or notify a child’s parents of a head injury until they were called because the child began vomiting, according to an inspection report. In another instance, an employee was fired after an inspector observed three infants sleeping in unsafe equipment, the records show.