Recount finds candidate won council seat by a single vote

BOSTON (AP) — A city council race in Boston has been decided by a single vote.

The city Election Commission said newcomer Julia Mejia has claimed the council's fourth and final at-large seat following a three-day recount that ended Monday.

She defeated fellow newcomer Alejandra St. Guillen, 22,492 votes to 22,491 votes.

St. Guillen had sought the recount of roughly 66,000 ballots after the initial results showed her losing the November election to Mejia by just eight votes.

She said she's weighing her options, including challenging the recount in state court.

Whoever ultimately takes office in January will become the city's first Latina councilor. The new councilor would also join a governing body boasting its first ever majorities of women and minorities.

Women will hold eight of the 13 council seats and there will be seven councilors of color.