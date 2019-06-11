Recreational marijuana retail store opens in Alaska city

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska city's first recreational marijuana retail store has opened for business.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Monday that High Rise in Kodiak held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday before it began selling marijuana products and accessories.

Alaskans voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014.

Owner Jack Schactler says High Rise had 411 customers on opening day.

The store will sell to customers over the age of 21 with expected opening hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Schactler says the store offers pre-rolled joints, bulk marijuana weighed to order, as well as cannabis concentrates that can be smoked through a pipe.

Kodiak Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Phillips attended the opening and says "there's obviously a lot of demand" for the new business.

