Red Cliff Band declares emergency following storm damage

BAYFIELD, Wis. (AP) — The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday's storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation.

Red Cliff Band Chairman Richard A. Peterson wrote in a Facebook post that trees and power lines are down all across the reservation, travel is hazardous and many roads are impassable.

WDIO-TV reports the reservation is asking visitors to stay away until further notice. Tribal members are being asked to limit travel as much as possible.

Crews are working to clear roads and to restore power.