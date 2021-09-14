Redistricting session set for Oct. 5; court OKs more time

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday set a special legislative session for Oct. 5 to approve redrawn legislative and congressional district maps, and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court signed an order giving lawmakers extra time to complete their task.
Reynolds signed a proclamation convening the special session to take up redistricting, a once-a-decade process that was complicated this year by a delay in releasing U.S. Census Bureau data blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.