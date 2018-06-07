https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Reese-Witherspoon-confirms-Legally-Blonde-3-12975141.php
Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Updated 11:45 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
Photo: Joel C Ryan, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a "Legally Blonde 3."
The actress on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: "It's true...# LegallyBlonde3."
Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend.
The movie led to the 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."
