Regents extend UNR President Johnson's contract to Dec. 31

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state Board of Regents has approved an extension of University of Nevada, Reno President March Johnson through the end of the year with plans to pick his successor in September.

Johnson originally planned to step down and transition to the university's faculty in June. But he agreed to stay on through December to help plan for anticipated spending cuts at state agencies and institutions in response to the economic downturn resulting from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the regents also voted to extend through the end of the year the contracts of outgoing UNLV President Marta Meana and Thom Reilly, the chancellor of Nevada's System of Higher Education.

Regents Chairman Jason Geddes said during Friday's meeting in Las Vegas he wanted to thank Johnson, Meana and Reilly “for their willingness to stay on and help our system and institutions navigate through this turbulent and unprecedented time.”

The regents plan to interview finalists at the end of the summer before selecting new presidents at UNLV Sept. 3 and UNR Sept. 17.

Ex-Gov. Brian Sandoval has applied and is considered a favorite for the UNR job. The regents aren't commenting on any potential candidates.