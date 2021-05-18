Regents to vote on whether to challenge new campus carry law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Board of Regents will meet Wednesday to decide whether to challenge the constitutionality of a new state law that would allow people to carry and store weapons on the campuses of public colleges.
The board took public comment last week on its draft proposal to implement the law — which would allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campus starting June 1. A strong majority of those commenting on the proposal urged the board to file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law.