Registration open for Sept. 22 Historic Bike Tour

Cyclists at a previous Bike Tour

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield residents are invited to join the Famous Families of Fairfield historic bike ride on Sunday, Sept. 22 (the last day of summer) at 1 p.m. Hosted by the Fairfield Museum & History Center and the Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, the tour will visit various points of interest and recount the stories of important families from Fairfield’s long history, many of whose names are still well documented on the streets and buildings in town.

“A bike tour provides a great way to access many of the spots where we want to show people how the names of prominent citizens from Fairfield’s past are still part of our daily lives,” said Walter D. Matis, Program Volunteer Coordinator for the Fairfield Museum, who will narrate the tour.

Tour participants will learn about Rodger Ludlowe, Mabel Osgood Wright, the Ogden family, the Jennings family, the Perry family, the Wakeman family, the Osborn family, and the Burr family, all of whom made important contributions to the town and whose names are memorialized at locations all around Fairfield.

Bike tour group members will start the ride on the Green in front of Town Hall. The ride will go past the Fairfield Public library, the Birdcraft Museum, Roger Ludlowe Middle School and Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Then the group will stop at the Odgen House, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, Southport Harbor and end at the Burr Mansion on the Old Post Road.

The cycling tour will cover approximately eight and half miles, starting and ending at Town Hall. Bicycle tour participants are required to wear helmets and the group is limited to the first 25 people who sign up in advance. Children 13 and older can be part of the tour but must be accompanied by a parent.

Costs for the bike tour are $8 for Fairfield Museum members and $10 for non-members. Sign up and payment for the bike tour can be done at Fairfieldhistory.org/events/famous-families-of-fairfield-historical-bike-tour/.

“The Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee’s mission is to encourage safe walking and cycling as a means of enjoying the beauty and history of Fairfield. We are delighted to partner with the Fairfield Museum and provide this opportunity to get to know the famous families from Fairfield’s illustrious history,” said Keith Gallinelli, chairman of the Town of Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee.

The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, located at 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10am-4pm. Members of the Museum and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.