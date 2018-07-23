Regulators hope to change state's water quality regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee environmental regulators are hoping to change the state's water quality rules so that the state Department of Transportation and real estate developers will have less trouble when they want to alter waterways.

The Tennessean reported Friday that the proposed rule changes would stipulate where developers can mitigate damage done to streams and establish a baseline for pollution or alterations from which any harm would have to be offset. TDOT has a history of water quality violations and is looking to spend new revenue from a gas tax increase.

State Department of Environment and Conservation officials say the proposed changes are meant to improve the permitting process and protect waterways. However, environmental groups are concerned that the proposed changes will further erode Tennessee's water pollution protections.

Officials are accepting public comments this month.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com