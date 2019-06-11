Regulatory bill passes Senate absent TV landfill ban repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The legislature's annual attempt to reduce or alter North Carolina regulations has advanced through the Senate, absent a provision allowing landfills to accept computers and televisions again.

The chamber voted 39-5 on Monday for the "Regulatory Reform Act of 2019" after a bill sponsor deleted language that would have repealed the landfill prohibition started in 2011. Supporters of such bans are worried about sheer numbers of TVs and computers and their chemicals. Recycling and disposal programs have declined and markets for such goods have taken a downturn.

The measure now heading to the House also alters plumbing codes by increasing the number of people before a drinking fountain or toilet is required in construction. It also eases a monetary matching requirement for Charlotte Motor Speedway to access landfill cleanup funds.