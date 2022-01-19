Rehoboth Bay reopens to shellfish harvesting after spill

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials announced the reopening of the Rehoboth Bay to shellfish harvesting Tuesday after a 21-day emergency closure prompted by a spill of thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater from a residential sewer line.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control first announced the moratorium on harvesting oysters, clams and mussels on Dec. 28. Officials said untreated wastewater was discharged into the bay when a plumbing contractor cut a sewer line in Mariner’s Cove mobile home park in the Long Neck area, The News Journal reported.