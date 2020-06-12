Remains found in Monroe County linked to missing man

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in a ditch in southeastern Michigan have been identified as a 55-year-old man who was last living in a group home when he disappeared in 2018, authorities said Friday.

There was no sign of foul play, but the cause of death for Ronald Kramarz Jr. remains unknown, said detective Sgt. Brian Quinn of the Monroe County sheriff's office.

The remains of the Southfield man were found May 24 in a drainage ditch in LaSalle Township.

“How this gentleman got to where he was found is unknown,” Quinn told The Monroe News. “There are a number of possibilities as to what happened.”

Quinn said Kramarz was living in a group home in October 2018 and had told someone that he wanted to go to Ohio, which borders Monroe County.

He was identified through dental records and a metal rod in his leg.