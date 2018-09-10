Remains identified of Arkansas sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say scientists have identified the remains of an Arkansas sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that the remains of Navy Water Tender 2nd Class Clarence M. Lockwood have been positively identified. Lockwood was born in Smithton, Arkansas, and was 21 years old when he died at Pearl Harbor.

The agency says Lockwood was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. The battleship capsized and 429 crewmen, including Lockwood, died.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming and re-examining remains in 2015 in hopes of identifying all of the dead.