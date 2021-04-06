Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman MARGARET STAFFORD, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 4:50 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Authorities say they have discovered human remains that they believe are the body of Elledge's wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since October 2019. The remains were found Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County in mid Missouri. Joseph Elledge was charged in February with first-degree murder in connection with his wife's disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bond. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, photo, Missouri law enforcement personnel aided by the United States Geological Survey team use imaging sonar to try to locate the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge near Columbia, Mo. Divers searched for Elledge, in the Lamine River in Cooper County. Authorities say they have discovered human remains that they believe are the body of the Chinese woman who has been missing since October 2019. The remains were found Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County in mid Missouri. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Don Shrubshell/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia.
Written By
MARGARET STAFFORD