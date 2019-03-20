Remains of Utah pilot killed in WWII are finally home

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot shot down in Germany have arrived back in his home state of Utah, where they're expected to be buried.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 2nd Lt. Lynn W. Hadfield's remains are set to be buried Thursday, 74 years to the day of Hadfield's crash.

Hadfield, from Salt Lake City, was piloting a bomber plane from France to Germany just months before the end of World War II, when it was struck by anti-aircraft fire and crashed somewhere near the German city of Dulmen.

A German researcher found evidence of a crash site in 2016 in Hulsten-Reken, about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) away.

It was Hadfield's plane.

Hadfield's remains arrived on Tuesday in Utah.

