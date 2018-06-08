Remains of soldier from Korean War returned to family in US

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — The remains of solider killed during the Korean War have been returned to his family in the U.S.

News outlets report that a casket carrying Army Sgt. Julius Ellis McKinney arrived Wednesday morning at Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. McKinney was 23 years old when reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

He was born in Brilliant, Alabama, and moved at age 7 with his parents to Clay County, Arkansas. He joined the Army when he was 21.

McKinney's nephew Bill Huff lives near Corinth, Mississippi. Huff says the military told his family March 14 that DNA testing and other evidence confirmed bones recovered from North Korea in 2004 were McKinney's.

He will be buried Friday with military honors at Corinth National Cemetery.