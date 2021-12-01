Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 8:10 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in which the court was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.
The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June.