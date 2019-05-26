Remembering those lost at sea
FAIRFIELD — Solemn memories of those lost or buried at sea served as the backbone for Saturday’s “To Those in Peril on the Sea” ceremony at the Russell Memorial at South Benson Marina.
Around 75 people—including many veterans, scouts, police, fire, town and state officials — took part in the memorial service, which included a color guard and a ceremonial wreath laid in the water.
“The sea service is a memorial service to those veterans lost at sea,” said Capt. Roger Crossland of Fairfield, who led the event.
“As a lifelong resident, I look forward to this ceremony every Memorial Day weekend,” said State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, “because it reminds the community of the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”
“Sea ceremonies are a long-standing Connecticut maritime tradition,” Crossland said. “Services such as these honor the memory of those resting in watery graves without a marker.”