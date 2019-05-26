Remembering those lost at sea

Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Remembering those lost at sea 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Solemn memories of those lost or buried at sea served as the backbone for Saturday’s “To Those in Peril on the Sea” ceremony at the Russell Memorial at South Benson Marina.

Around 75 people—including many veterans, scouts, police, fire, town and state officials — took part in the memorial service, which included a color guard and a ceremonial wreath laid in the water.

“The sea service is a memorial service to those veterans lost at sea,” said Capt. Roger Crossland of Fairfield, who led the event.

“As a lifelong resident, I look forward to this ceremony every Memorial Day weekend,” said State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, “because it reminds the community of the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”

“Sea ceremonies are a long-standing Connecticut maritime tradition,” Crossland said. “Services such as these honor the memory of those resting in watery graves without a marker.”