Reno Human Rights Commission meets Wednesday for first time

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The city of Reno's new Human Rights Commission will hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

The city council adopted a resolution last summer creating the commission to serve in an advisory capacity for human rights and to propose solutions for the improvement of human relations in Reno.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve (SHEE'-vee) says it will help further the council's dedication to social justice, diversity, equal opportunity and human dignity among all citizens and visitors of the city.

The inaugural meeting open to the public is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.