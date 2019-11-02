https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Reno-area-hotels-offer-discounts-to-displaced-14803914.php
Reno-area hotels offer discounts to displaced Californians
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Some Reno hotels are offering discounted room rates to people displaced by the California wildfires.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the discounted rates go as low as $25 a night and will be offered until Nov. 30.
CEO Phil DeLone of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority said many Reno-area residents know people affected by the California wildfires and blackouts and the discounted room rates are a way to help displaced people "to find a safe place that's accessible and close to home."
According to the Gazette Journal, discounted rooms will be offered on a space-available basis and other terms may apply.
View Comments