Reno-area startups raised $1.4B in capital, 15-fold increase

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada business startups big and small had their best overall year in 2021 as the sector raised $1.4 billion in external funding — a 15-fold increase over the previous year led by a pair of large battery technology projects, the Reno Gazette Journal reports.
Bryan McArdle, vice president of entrepreneurial development for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, said the 29 startup companies that combined to raise the capital far exceeded the authority's expectations.