Reno police officer again accuses city of discrimination

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno police sergeant has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports Sgt. Laura Conklin won $54,000 in settlement money in two previous suits claiming she was subjected to degrading treatment from fellow officers and supervisors because of her gender and sexual orientation.

Deputy City Attorney Mark Dunagan says the previous settlements released the city from liability on most of what she describes in her latest filing.

But Conklin says the discrimination hasn't stopped. Her lawyer Jason Guinasso says the earlier suits involved violations of her union contract. He says she still has the right to sue the city for civil rights violations.

Among other things, Conklin said earlier she was mistreated after she refused a fellow officer's request to provide him with photos of a female co-worker changing in a locker room.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com