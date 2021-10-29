Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic
1 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 A newly built dome covers the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Visitors roam the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A mosaic carpet is seen through a transparent section of the aerial walkway, at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
JERICHO, West Bank (AP) — Tourists are being offered a new glimpse at one of the largest ancient mosaics in the Middle East after renovations undertaken by the Palestinian Authority were unveiled this week.
The 930-square-meter (10,000-square foot) stone mosaic, with intricate geometric patterns, is part of what's known as Hisham's Palace. It was built during the reign of the Umayyads, the first hereditary Muslim dynasty, which ruled from Damascus. The palace was the winter resort of Caliph Hisham ibn Abd al-Malik, who ruled from A.D. 724 to 743.