ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta congressman was among nine people arrested Thursday for blocking the door of a Senate office building in Washington while protesting inaction on Democratic voting law proposals.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Lithonia Democrat, said in a statement after his arrest that he was protesting "Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in good trouble.”