Rep. Rob Bishop in hospital after suffering "mild" stroke

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop has been hospitalized in after suffering a “mild” stroke earlier this week, he said Wednesday.

Bishop told KSL NewsRadio he felt a loss of balance, dizziness and difficulty maneuvering his right side, but his condition is improving. He is recovering at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The Utah congressman said he will undergo physical therapy and is hopeful he'll make a full recovery in a few weeks, the Deseret News reported. He doesn’t anticipate any long-lasting symptoms.

Bishiop experienced the stroke Monday night, forcing him to miss a Tuesday vote on the National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation passed with a veto-proof majority.

Bishop, who became well-known for his outspoken policies on public lands, will retire when his term ends later this month.