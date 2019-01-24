Rep. Welch apologizes for overlooking slavery in comment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's congressman is apologizing for a statement on the federal government shutdown that did not acknowledge the history of slavery in America.

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch tweeted on Tuesday, saying "never in the history of this country has it been legal to make people work for free but that's what's happening to federal employees." Vermont Public Radio reports he made a similar statement during a press conference earlier that day.

About two hours later, Welch tweeted an apology for overlooking the history of slavery in the United States.

