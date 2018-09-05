Repeat offender pinched for another DUI

Peter Wisniewski (2016) Peter Wisniewski (2016) Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Repeat offender pinched for another DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police arrested a Black Rock Turnpike man for drunken driving, who they said has been charged with DUI nine previous times.

Peter Wisniewski, 63, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after driving over a curb and hiting a street sign on Kings Highway East. Police said Wisniewski’s speech was slurred and the right front tire on his car was flat.

Initially, he allegedly told police he was coming from Captain’s Cove in Bridgeport and it was their fault for serving him too much alcohol. Later, he said he was coming from Matty’s Corner, another Bridgeport bar.

Police said Wisniewski could not walk without help and refused to do the one-leg stand because he “was too drunk.” At headquarters, he refused to submit to a breath analysis.

On April 21 of this year, Wisniewski was charged with DUI, and that case is still pending. In 2013, he was sentenced to three years, suspended after one, for a DUI charge, and fined $2,000.

This time, Wisniewski was charged with DUI, operating under suspension, misuse of plates, failure to have insurance and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He was held in lieu of $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 17.